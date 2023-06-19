InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 4,467 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NVDA opened at $426.92 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $437.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.