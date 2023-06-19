InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 565 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

MRK stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

