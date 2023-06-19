Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.98 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.