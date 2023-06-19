iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.