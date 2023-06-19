iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Holdings Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $385,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

