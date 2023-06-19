iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

