iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,145,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.74 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

