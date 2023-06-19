iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

