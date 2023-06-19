ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 98.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 94 ($1.18).

Several brokerages have commented on ITV. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

ITV Trading Up 0.8 %

About ITV

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 70.64 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.27. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.18, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

