Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.