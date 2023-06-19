Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

