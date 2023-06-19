Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

