Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.