Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 1,417 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $18,208.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,006.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

