Joseph Stilwell Purchases 2,500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

