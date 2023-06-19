JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

