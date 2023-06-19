Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

