KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.79.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

