KB Home to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report released on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

