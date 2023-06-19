Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) CFO Keith Baker Acquires 5,000 Shares

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) CFO Keith Baker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kineta Trading Down 1.7 %

KA stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Kineta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Kineta had a negative net margin of 660.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,449.31%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kineta, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kineta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kineta by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kineta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kineta in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

