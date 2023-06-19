KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $464.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.94. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

