Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 2,258 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,258 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $20,841.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,924 shares in the company, valued at $571,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,132 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $10,663.44.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

