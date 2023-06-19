Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 21,190,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

