Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 21,190,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

