Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KOSS stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Koss has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.55.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

