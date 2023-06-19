Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 1.3 %
KOSS stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Koss has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Further Reading
