L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $195.57 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

