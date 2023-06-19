Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $612.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

