Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $31.20 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

