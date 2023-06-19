LifePro Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

