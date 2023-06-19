Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of LCTX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.68. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
