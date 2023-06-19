Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.68. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

