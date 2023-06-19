Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $22,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.