Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $12,455,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ratio Wealth Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 9,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 17,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.