Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $12,455,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ratio Wealth Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 9,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 17,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

