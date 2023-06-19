Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 497.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184,388 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $74,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $426.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $431.36.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

