Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $58,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

