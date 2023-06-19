Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,959 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Kimco Realty worth $59,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

