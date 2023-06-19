Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Up 3.6 %
MNTX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.