Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 3.6 %

MNTX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

