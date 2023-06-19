Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after acquiring an additional 184,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $426.54 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

