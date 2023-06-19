Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 665,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $42,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

