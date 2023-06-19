Mather Group LLC. Acquires 209 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $96.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

