Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

