Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,640.99 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,639.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,441.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.