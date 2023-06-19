Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

