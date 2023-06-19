Mather Group LLC. Has $326,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

OKE stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

