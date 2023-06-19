Mather Group LLC. Has $415,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.