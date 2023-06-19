Mather Group LLC. Has $451,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.