Mather Group LLC. Has $493,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.39 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

