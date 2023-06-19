Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

