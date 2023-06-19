Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

