Mather Group LLC. Purchases 102 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average of $336.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

