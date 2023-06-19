Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Apple stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

