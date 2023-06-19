Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

